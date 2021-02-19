UPDATE: Big SFD response, small fire at 26th/Genesee construction site

7:33 AM: Big SFD response for what has turned out to be a small fire at a construction site near 26th/Genesee [vicinity map]. The response has been reduced but avoid the area.

7:50 AM: Five SFD units remain on scene, about half of those that weren’t canceled before arrival. Their investigator has been dispatched to look into the cause. Metro has rerouted Route 50 off SW Genesee for now.

8:01 AM: Photo added. SFD tells us at the scene that no one was hurt. The fire was in a center building of a cluster of under-construction residences. … Officers told dispatch the fire is “suspicious.”