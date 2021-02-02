HELPING: 3 more tasty ways to support local schools

Three more school-fundraiser announcements from the WSB inbox:

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA VALENTINE’S PACKAGES: From the Alki Elementary PTA:

Valentine’s Day Packages are now available and include Cupcake Royale cupcakes, Jones Soda Shirley Temple Kits (sponsored by Mission Cantina), Cobb’s Popcorn (Pike Place Market favorite) and games for the whole family! Add a beautiful bouquet of roses or locally designed Valentine’s Day and PNW cards from Brush & Mallet (as seen at NW Art & Frame)! Pick up available Sunday, 2/14 from 12-2 at Genesee and 54th. Want to have a dozen roses delivered to someone special? Have an Alki volunteer cupid porch-drop a beautiful bouquet the morning of Valentine’s Day with your own personal message!

Any of the above can be ordered online, here.

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY PTA: They’re selling Krispy Kreme donuts through February 10th:

Buy a “Digital Dozen” for $10. Digital gift cards will be delivered via email after the fundraiser ends to be redeemed ANY time at ANY Krispy Kreme. The new contactless Digital Dozens are a fast and convenient way to put Original Glazed Doughnuts virtually in your hands. We collect donations and distribute the Digital Dozens by email, then you redeem it for an Original Glazed Dozen the next time you visit a shop or the drive-thru. Digital Dozens will be emailed to you after the fundraiser ends. We have a created a special link to share with our community who may want to support Lafayette and buy a Digital Dozen. They can use the Store Locator to find a nearby store for pickup. Thank You for supporting the students of Lafayette in this sweet way!

The one nearest West Seattle is in SODO, but the offer might be appealing if you have family/friends in other communities who are KK fans.

ALKI CO-OP PRESCHOOL @ MOD PIZZA, FEBRUARY 25: You have a few weeks to plan for this one:

Alki Co-op Preschool is hosting a Dine Out Fundraiser at MOD Pizza (Fauntleroy location only) on February 25th. Part of SSC’s West Seattle Preschool program, Alki Co-op Preschool is a non-profit preschool that enriches our community through positive discipline education. Please use our code (GR176595A) or mention Alki Co-op Preschool in store. NO THIRD PARTY OR PHONE ORDERS PLEASE!

Here’s the flyer.

Got a fundraiser the whole community can support? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!