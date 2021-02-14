Garbage/recycling pickup Monday? Awaiting the decision

(Near 35th/Henderson, photographed by Mary Burki)

Biggest question of the night: Will there be garbage/recycling pickup tomorrow? The Seattle Public Utilities update we included in afternoon coverage remains the newest information:

If there is still snow and/or ice on the ground Monday and conditions are determined to be unsafe for SPU contractors, the Utility will operate on a one-day delay for garbage, recycling and food/yard waste pickup this coming week. SPU will be sure to communicate just as soon as decisions are made.

Whenever we get word of that decision, we’ll update this story.