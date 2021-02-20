EASTER WEEKEND: West Seattle Junction plans egg hunt

Though this will be a second spring without the big traditional everybody-at-once Easter egg hunts, the West Seattle Junction Association have come up with a plan for one on Saturday, April 3rd, the day before Easter.

It’s in the spirit of the Harvest Fest and Hometown Holidays “boxes” sold last year to provide community fun and support merchants: The Junction will be selling a limited number of $30 tote bags that will include an Easter craft, Easter candy (including Bakery Nouveau brownies), Easter book, and surprises in the egg-stra special eggs, as well as participation in the egg hunt, and a raffle entry for a “fluffy bunny.” Egg hunters will be able to sign up for one of three windows – 11 am to 1 pm, 2 pm to 4 pm, or a 6 pm-8 pm “after dark” hunt with glow sticks. Watch for details soon via The Junction’s website.