CORONAVIRUS: Friday 2/26/2021 roundup

52 weeks have now passed since the Friday night when the first King County case of COVID-19 was announced – February 28 2020. Here are tonight’s updates:

ONE YEAR LATER: King County Executive Dow Constantine joined County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin‘s weekly briefing. They looked back and ahead. Though the pandemic has taken a tragic toll, Constantine also noted that while ours is the 13th largest out of the nation’s 97 large metropolitan areas, it is 96th in per-capita case count, behind only O’ahu, HI. Dr. Duchin declared, “The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter.” You can watch the video here.

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the latest stats from the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*81,918 people have tested positive, 132 more than yesterday’s total

*1,380 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*5,084 people have been hospitalized, 4 fewer than yesterday’s total (data adjustment)

*900,647 people have been tested, 1,181 more than yesterday’s total

Now, our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*327,087 people have received one dose

*166,236 people have received both doses

*546,035 doses have been allocated to King County

One week ago, the first four totals were 80,859/1,345/5,062/887,461, and the vaccination totals were 301,938/125,444/466,575.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 113.4 million cases, 2,517,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE ON BRINK OF APPROVAL: As soon as tomorrow, the U.S. could have a third vaccine option, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which cleared another hurdle today.

IF YOU’RE SEEKING VACCINE … thanks to everyone who continues to message us with things to check out. Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy in The Junction expects to get vaccine within the next few weeks, its manager told us by phone, so check there for appointments … Local Safeways notified mailing-list subscribers today that they will be offering appointments … Daily options continue changing on volunteer-compiled covidwa.com … The city now has a standby list for people 65+ who would be able to drop everything and go to a city-run clinic if there are leftover doses at day’s end – the registration page explains.

IF YOU NEED TESTING SATURDAY: The city’s West Seattle test site (2801 SW Thistle) continues to be open on Saturdays.

