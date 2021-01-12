Remembering Margaret I. Copher, 1947-2020

Friends and family are remembering Margaret Copher, and sharing this with the community:

Margaret Irene Copher passed on December 30, 2020.

She was born March 12th, 1947 to John Copher and Beulah McJunkins. Irene was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Seattle.

She was a lifelong resident of Seattle and was an active member of Philadelphia Church. Irene was a demolition-car driver in her early years, worked for Northwest Protective Service, and loved her last job as a school-bus driver.

She was a lifetime member of REACT International, and was actively involved as an amateur radio operator (KF7WUD) with Puget Sound Repeater Group and West Seattle Amateur Radio Club. At the time of her passing she was not married, and is survived by cousins and a large circle of friends who loved her.

A memorial service will be held later this summer and memorial donations can be made in her name to the Philadelphia Church, pcseattle.org.