Morgan Community Association meeting and what else is ahead for your Wednesday

Alki’s Statue of Liberty has been draped in a flag since the day the election was called for President Biden and Vice President Harris, back on November 7th. So Joel Wood sent us that photo as a suggestion for Inauguration Day. We realize your attention may be on what’s happening nationally, but we remain locally focused as ever, so here’s what we have for the hours ahead:

LIBRARY CURBSIDE SERVICE: Both the Southwest and High Point branches offer it today, noon-6 pm.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: The weekly pandemic briefing from state health leaders is set for noon, viewable here.

CITY COUNCIL TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE: 2 pm meeting includes discussion of the city’s surveillance ordinance and a review of the license-plate-reading tech used for traffic comeras. Here’s the agenda, which includes viewing/commenting info.

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The quarterly meeting is online at 7 pm. See the agenda, and info on how to attend, in our preview.