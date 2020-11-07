WEST SEATTLE SCENES: Election celebration continues past sunset

(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited)

West Seattle’s Statue of Liberty had a new accessory tonight, we noticed while on rounds just before dark. The inbox brought word of other flags:

The photo is from Xuu206, who explained, “Flags are popping up on houses all over the neighborhood. (Genesee-Junction) Feels so good to be proud to fly our flag again! Ours will be up through Inauguration Day!” And flags were still being waved in The Junction at sunset, more than six hours after we first found revelers at Walk All Ways:

Late in the day, as one reader put it, this turned into more of a dance party, with a DJ in the garage-door-open Easy Street Café:

The DJ: West Seattleite Derek Moon of Soul Focus:

Outside, signs and sightings:

(This photo and next, courtesy FoldingFan)

We went back through California/Alaska after nightfall and just a few people remained outside Easy Street. (Our earlier coverage is here.)