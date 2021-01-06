CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 1/6/21 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

WHO GETS THE VACCINE NEXT: In state health officials’ weekly briefing, vaccine prioritization was the big news. Here’s the announcement about who’s in the next phases. Also made public, an update on how vaccination is going so far – more than 420,000 doses have been delivered, but only 110,000 have been confirmed administered. For those who like to follow the numbers, the state expects to launch a vaccine dashboard next week, with updates at least three times a week.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*65.631 people have tested positive, 487 more than yesterday’s total

*1,117 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*4,340 people have been hospitalized, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*763,306 people have been tested, 2,524 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 61,392/1,082/4,116/740,836.

LOST TO COVID AT 101: The latest obituary we published was for Bettie Dunbar, who lost her life to the virus days after her 101st birthday.

