Remembering Bettie Dunbar, 1919-2021

Family and friends are remembering centenarian Bettie Dunbar, and sharing this with her community:

The family of longtime West Seattle resident Bettie Dunbar is sad to announce her passing on Saturday, 1/02/2021 of Covid-19, just days after her 101st birthday.

Bettie was born on December 29, 1919, in Puyallup After graduating from High School, she attended and graduated from the University of Washington. During WWII she worked for the American Red Cross. In 1945, she married Horace Dunbar while he was still in the US Army, staying married until his death in 1999. In 1948 Bettie and Horace built their home in Fauntleroy (which is still in the family) where they raised their family. Bettie was active in the Fauntleroy Community Church, singing in the choir for many years, and was an ardent member of West Seattle’s Golden West Camera Club.

She retired from Seattle Public Schools in the early ’80s, having taught Special Education at Pacific Pre-vocational School, Lincoln High School, and finally at Chief Sealth HS. Horace and Bettie retired within months of each other and became world travelers, visiting 47 different countries as well as Antarctica. Bettie volunteered at the Cancer Society Discovery Shop in the Junction, did Tax Preparation through the West Seattle Senior Center, and served at the monthly pancake breakfast at the Seattle Swedish Club.

She is survived by her three sons (Jerry, David, and Brian), 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. The accompanying photo is from her 100th birthday celebration. No memorial service is planned at this time.