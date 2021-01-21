CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 1/21/2021 roundup

Vaccine updates top tonight’s roundup:

VACCINE UPDATES: If you’re eligible and interested in getting vaccinated, you might be having a tough time getting an appointment. Even for those who qualify, broad availability hasn’t happened yet – at least not in West Seattle. We’ve seen signs of future potential availability – for example, the Safeway lookup suggests there may eventually be appointments at the Roxbury and Admiral stores. Walgreens says vaccinations will eventually be available at all of its stores (there are two in our area). Bartell Drugs doesn’t expect to see vaccine before next month. The city and county plan large-scale vaccination sites, but locations haven’t been announced yet. … Statewide, today’s health briefing included this stat: 335,000 doses have been administered in our state, out of 820,000 received so far. The state expects almost 100,000 more doses to arrive next week but to meet the “45,000/day” goal, will need triple that.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, here are today’s cumulative totals:

*73.445 people have tested positive, 521 more than yesterday’s total

*1,206 people have died, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*4,664 people have been hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday’s total

*808,114 people have been tested, 6,632 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 70,547/1,165/4,495/782,951.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 97.4 million cases worldwide, 24.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

TESTING SITE OPENS: Last night, we reported on a new testing kiosk arriving unannounced at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Today, it opened:

(Photo sent by Stewart L.)

It’s open 8 am-3 pm Mondays-Saturdays. Appointments are available here.

MANDATORY HAZARD PAY? Earlier in the pandemic, many grocery workers got an extra hourly boost of “hazard pay,” often $2/hour. Most employers eventually dropped it. Now City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (the West Seattleite who holds citywide Position 8) has proposed legislation requiring $4/hour hazard pay for Seattle grocery workers. Here’s the announcement.

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) HQ, emergency food boxes are available.

