CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 1/14/21 roundup

Tonight’s virus-crisis update:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, here are today’s cumulative totals:

*70,547 people have tested positive, 453 more than yesterday’s total

*1,165 people have died, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*4,495 people have been hospitalized, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*782,951 people have been tested, 508 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 66,486/1,132/4,377/765,546.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 93.1 million cases worldwide, 23.3 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

SITUATION REPORT: Elaborating on some of the trends we mentioned last night while summarizing state health officials’ briefing last night, here’s the newest statewide situation report.

SFD’S MOBILE TEAM ROLLS: As promised, the city’s first phase of the new vaccination program got going today:

Our Mobile Vaccination Teams began operating today, visiting adult family homes in the City to provide residents and staff with the first COVID-19 vaccine dose (Moderna). Read more about the vaccination teams here: https://t.co/2FTiwZuMdR 👏 *consent given by patients for photos pic.twitter.com/PY37cF3F3z — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 14, 2021

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) HQ, emergency food boxes are available.

