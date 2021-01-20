Looks like more COVID-19 testing on the way to West Seattle

Just spotted this at Don Armeni Boat Ramp while out on pre-dusk rounds. Curative has been partnering with the city to open walk-up COVID-testing kiosks like these, starting with two in Northgate and the Central District in early December, then adding three more in late December – but no West Seattle locations until now. These kiosks offer self-administered mouth-swab tests, with a Curative employee there to observe and receive; you get the results electronically within 48 hours, the city says. West Seattle isn’t yet on the map, so we have messages out to see how soon this is expected to open. (In the meantime, the city’s test site at Southwest Athletic Complex continues operating six days a week.)