BIZNOTE: Some reopenings as Phase 1 of new plan begins

As of today, the new statewide “Healthy Washington” plan is in effect, and every area of the stqte starts off in Phase 1. Though some restrictions carry over – no indoor dining/drinking yet, for example – there’s some loosening for certain fitness, recreation, and entertainment businesses. A few local notes:

–Southgate Roller Rink in White Center, our area’s only roller rink, is reopening for hourly private rentals, up to 6 people, starting Wednesday.

-Though the new guidelines allow bowling by private small-group rental too, West Seattle Bowl says it’s staying closed until Phase 2.

-Same with The Admiral Theater‘s parent company Far Away Entertainment – current plans are for closure until Phase 2.

-Some fitness facilities are reopening for allowable services, with time and capacity limits – West Seattle Health Club in North Delridge, for one, planned to reopen today.

“Healthy Washington” says progress will be evaluated by region, rather than by county, so King County is part of a region also including Pierce and Snohomish counties. The metrics for advancing to Phase 2 (see them here) involve improvement percentages rather than hitting specific numbers. The state says it’ll make weekly evaluations on Fridays, and any changes will take effect on subsequent Mondays.