BACK TO SCHOOLS? District extends deadline for family survey

In this morning’s daily preview, we mentioned that today was the deadline for returning the survey Seattle Public Schools sent last week to families of students eligible for returning to in-person learning in March. The district announced this afternoon that it’s extended the deadline and now asks that the surveys be returned by noon Wednesday (January 13th). The eligible students are preschoolers, kindergarteners, first-graders, and special-education “intensive service pathways” students. The district says the survey is needed to help determine:

• How many in-person teachers will be needed;

• How much classroom space will be needed;

• The appropriate amount of PPE for students and staff;

• Necessary bus and other modes of transportation needed for students;

• Necessary adjustments by SPS Nutrition Services to provide in-person meal service;

• How many remote teachers will be necessary for students choosing to remain remote for the rest of the school year.

If your circumstances change after you return the survey, the district says, there will be “an appeal process” for changing your choice of in-person or continued-remote learning.