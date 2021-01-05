5 events for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Lowman Beach sunset photographed by Hannah Lindell-Smith)

We’ve arrived at the middle of the new year’s first full week. Here’s what’s happening:

WEST SEATTLE ELEMENTARY APPEAL HEARING: 10 am online, a hearing convenes to hear a challenge to the decision that the West Seattle Elementary addition project does not need a full environmental study. Here’s how to attend.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: Noon online, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah and other state health officials present their weekly pandemic briefing. This one is expected to include updates on the state’s vaccination situation and who’s next in the prioritization ranking. Here’s the link.

STAY HEALTHY STREETS BRIEFING: 6 pm online, the city Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Boards meet together, with agenda items including an SDOT update on the Stay Healthy Streets program. The agenda includes information on how to attend.

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm online. The agenda is here; the attendance link was sent to members – here’s how to join.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, this coalition of community advocates has its monthly meeting, open to the public, with agenda items including a discussion of the West Seattle SkyLink gondola proposal. Attendance information is in our calendar listing.