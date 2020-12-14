WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Twinkling in the south

Tonight’s two featured displays are in south West Seattle:

FAUNTLEE HILLS: This was a recommendation from Ken Arkills, whose display was the first one we featured this season. It’s the Haugen residence at 40th/Donovan [map]. Look for the star. And look at all the neighbors whose homes are also lit for the season.

UPPER FAUNTLEROY: Not far away, at 9018 37th SW [map], here’s the Boling/Arbow home:

Barb sent the photo, adding, “Shout out to my husband – working all day & putting up Christmas lights at night!”

See all the lights we’ve shown here, and find the list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. Got one to suggest? westseattleblog@gmail.com, with or without a photo – thank you!