Thanks to Marc for tonight’s photo, as we continue showcasing Christmas lights around West Seattle. At 6007 36th SW [map], this display features “an inflatable Santa, lit-up playhouse, and illuminated sidewalk.” We’re adding it to the lights/decorations section of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide; thanks to everyone who’s been sending suggestions, with or without photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – enjoy this season of light!