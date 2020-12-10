UTILITIES: Water outage scheduled tonight north of Morgan Junction

(From SPU water-outage map)

Everyone affected should already have received notice, but just for the record – about 145 Seattle Public Utilities customers along California SW between Juneau and Graham are scheduled to be without water tonight, potentially 9 pm-5 am. SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register tells WSB this is the same kind of work that required a nighttime outage earlier this week in Pigeon Point/Puget Ridge – “SPU water crews will be installing a 12” valve on a nearby water main. Valves allow smaller sections of a water main to be shut down, impacting fewer customers, when repairs and maintenance are needed in the future. They also provide an additional safety measure should an emergency water-main shutdown need to occur.”