ONLINE TONIGHT: SW Seattle Historical Society gala; OLG ‘Light Up the Night’

Quick reminder of two major West Seattle events happening online tonight:

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY GALA/AUCTION: 7 pm tonight is the official virtual champagne gala and auction, but you can bid even sooner – go here to register. You can go here for a look at the auction items – which include an autographed Pearl Jam poster, a chance to create your own Husky Deli ice-cream flavor, even a chance to have Desmond Hansen paint a signal box for you! (Added: If you’re not bidding, you can watch here.)

OLG’S VIRTUAL ‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’: The first Friday of December is always the night Our Lady of Guadalupe lights West Seattle’s highest-elevation Christmas tree, in front of the church at 35th/Myrtle, and tonight it’s still happening – music and all – but don’t go in person; this time, it’s livestreamed! 7 pm is when to watch, here.