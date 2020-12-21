No West Seattle Farmers’ Market next Sunday

The West Seattle Farmers’ Market can usually be found in The Junction every Sunday, rain or shine or snow or wind, even on holidays – but this year, the market’s decided to take a post-Christmas break. Market management explained to the Junction Association, “We gathered feedback from vendors and decided to cancel [December 27th] so everyone can have a weekend of rest before the new year.” (The order-online-for-pickup service was already planning to take next Sunday off anyway.) The market will be back on Sunday, January 3rd, 10 am-2 pm as usual.