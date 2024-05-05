Alki Point Lighthouse tour season to start later this month

Again this spring/summer, the historic Alki Point Lighthouse will open for free weekly tours, as announced today:

Alki Point Lighthouse Tour Season starts May 26th

(USCG Auxiliary photo by Debra Alderman)

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers will be offering free lighthouse tours most Sunday afternoons between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. (No tours June 16th.)

First visitors enter the site at 1 p.m. Last tour begins at 3:45.

Address: 3201 Alki Avenue SW

Questions: alkilighthouseteam@gmail.com

Any tour updates will be published here on Friday each week:

Or refer to this website> for more details.