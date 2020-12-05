CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 12/5 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Midway through December’s first weekend, here are tonight’s pandemic toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*47,255 people have tested positive, 324 more than yesterday’s total

*894 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*3,370 people have been hospitalized, 23 more than yesterday’s total

*650,890 people have been tested (the county continues to say this number was frozen 11/21, but it’s continued to rise)

One week ago, those totals were 43,384/856/3,164/626,095.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” For the past two weeks, 276 positive test results; 384 in the 2 weeks before that; 207 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 66.5 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,528,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 281,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, France (the last two switched places this week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORROW: Look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle tent at California/Alaska, by the Farmers’ Market entrance, 10 am-2 pm. They’re collecting coats, hats, and gloves.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!