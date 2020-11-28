CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 11/28 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Nine months ago tonight, King County’s first COVID-19 case was announced. Now, we have news of hundreds more each night, including tonight:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*43,384 people have tested positive, 481 more than yesterday’s total

*856 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*3,164 people have been hospitalized, 35 more than yesterday’s total

*626,095 people have been tested (the county continues to say this number was frozen 11/21, but it’s 451 more than yesterday)

One week ago, those totals were 38,012/835/2,931/615,038.

WEST SEATTLE TREND: Here’s our weekly check of this stat, with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas.” We need to note first that it’s not clear how – whether – the recent state results backlog is affecting this; the page days data is through 11/13, but still shows a sizable number for the past two weeks: 372 positive test results; 324 in the 2 weeks before that; 79 in the two weeks before that.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 62.2 million people have tested positive, and more than 1,451,000 people have died; U.S. deaths have passed 266,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Russia (same as last week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

WILL SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS STAY REMOTE ALL YEAR? The next school board discussion of how remote learning is going and what might be next this year is set for 4 pm Monday, online. Viewing info is part of the agenda.

DONATION DRIVE TOMORROW: Last chance to donate to the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle toy drive, which has been collecting at California/Alaska every Sunday, by the Farmers’ Market entrance, 10 am-1:30 pm. New, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots are appreciated.

