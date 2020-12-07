CORONAVIRUS: Monday 12/7 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic updates begin with some context before you see what otherwise will seem like startling stats:

DATA CATCHUP: It’s been about two weeks since the state reported a data backlog that had affected local-level stats too. Tonight, the state announced the catching up has begun:

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is announcing 6,972 new cases of COVID-19 today, a number that reflects both a backlog of COVID-19 positive lab test results received over the weekend and approximately 1,800 duplicates that have not yet been resolved. DOH has caught up with processing most of the backlog in positive COVID-19 test results created by temporary system slowdowns last week. Those slowdowns occurred as a result of upgrading servers. The high number of new cases reported today partially reflects the backlog created by these delays. We estimate there are up to 1,800 duplicate cases in today’s total case counts. These duplicates will be removed from the dataset in the future as we catch up on our deduplication process.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: So keep that in mind as you look at what’s in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*49,739 people have tested positive, 2,121 more than yesterday’s total

*903 people have died, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*3,449 people have been hospitalized, 49 more than yesterday’s total

*657,903 people have been tested, 6,628 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 44,406/859/3,227/627,074.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Gov. Inslee will talk with the media about the COVID-19 response at 10:30 am Tuesday. His guests will include Department of Commerce director Lisa Brown, so economic impacts will be a focus. You can watch the livestream here.

HOW COVID-19 IS AFFECTING SPD: Updates are back on SPD Blotter.

JAIL OUTBREAK: 16 people at the King County Jail have tested positive. The announcement notes, “This is the first time we have confirmed cases of COVID-19 from coronavirus exposures that occurred within our jails. In earlier cases of inmates or staff testing positive, it is considered likely that infection occurred outside our facilities.”

NEED FOOD? On Friday (December 11th), food boxes will be available 2-5 pm at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

