WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 5 notes

(Sunny Saturday – photo by Gill Loring)

With two days until the holiday, here’s what’s happening (and not happening) in the hours ahead:

NO SCHOOL: As would also be the case if Seattle Public Schools had in-person classes right now, most elementary/K-8 classes are not meeting this week (and all students are off Thursday/Friday – no meal distribution those days, either, so stock up tomorrow).

NEED FOOD? West Seattle Food Bank‘s pre-holiday distribution continues today, until 2 pm. (35th & Morgan)

CAN YOU DONATE? If you’re not in need and can give, WSFB still needs turkeys. Small/medium frozen turkeys are preferred but they’ll accept whatever you can bring, until 3 pm today.

DEMONSTRATION: As announced by organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday (today) – 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden. Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available Thursday – Holiday, no sign-waving. (You could read and acknowledge local tribal histories, or go farther and work on decolonization.)

FINAL ELECTION RESULTS: King County Elections certifies the final November results today, by 4 pm.