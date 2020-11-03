WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating reported carjacking

8:09 PM: At Charlestown and California, police are investigating a reported carjacking. According to radio exchanges so far, they were told that a gray Dodge Challenger was taken at gunpoint by three people – two females, one male – and that the victim was pistol-whipped. We’re on our way in hopes of finding out more.

8:19 PM: Police tell us at the scene that they’re still trying to verify more details about the car – it’s either a Charger or a Challenger, and they don’t have the plate yet. They’re also trying to locate the victim, who apparently walked away from the scene – the 7-11 parking lot – though he was described as injured and bleeding.