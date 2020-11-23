WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening on/in it right now

(SDOT photo)

Today marks exactly eight months since the West Seattle Bridge was closed to traffic. As reported last Thursday, the mayor has decided that it will be repaired rather than staying closed until it can be replaced. But first, stabilization work has to be completed. Here’s what SDOT says is happening with that right now:

Earlier this month, we released the damaged bearings at Pier 18, located on the east side of the Duwamish. Pier 18’s neoprene lateral bearings were compressed and bulging, locking together two critical parts of the bridge that typically are independent of each other. This was creating additional pressure and preventing the bridge from moving as it should.

This past week, we finished breaking down the concrete that held the damaged bearings in place and removed the concrete from the site. We also finished drilling to set new rebar [photo above], which will secure the concrete joints once they are poured to hold the new bearings in place.

We recently started on a new (and the last) round of carbon fiber wrapping. We’re on track to complete the wrapping by mid-December. Carbon fiber wrapping helps support the now stable and strengthened bridge. This is the last step in Phase I of stabilization, and once it’s done, we will lower work platforms. …

We’re on track to complete Phase I of stabilization work by the end of this year. By the end of December, all work platforms will be lowered onto barges and temporary work structures will be removed. We’ll continue monitoring and inspection activities after stabilization work is complete.

After Thanksgiving, we’ll pour concrete to hold Pier 18’s new bearings in place, setting the stage for Phase II of the two-part repair process.