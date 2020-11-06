THANKSGIVING & BEYOND: Got something for this year’s WSB Holiday Guide?

Less than three weeks until Thanksgiving, and we’re starting to get holiday questions. So, this weekend we’ll be working on this year’s WSB Holiday Guide, so we’re inviting you to send information. For starters” Is your restaurant/store selling something special for Thanksgiving – prepared holiday meals? Festive beverages? Or? Please send us the info – what, when, how to order, etc. And we’re happily accepting information for the rest of the season, too – are you having a distanced event? Online event? Sale? Donation drive? Send us that info too! And of course, as we get a little further into November, we’ll be happy to get holiday-lights info, too. Whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to reach us – thank you!