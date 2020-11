10:46 AM: SPD and SFD have responded to a report of a shooting in South Delridge, at 15th and Cambridge. First 911 reported calls about gunfire – then came word of one person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Updates to come.

10:50 AM: According to radio communication, the initial assessment is that the victim was “grazed” on the abdomen. … Police are looking for evidence and trying to determine exactly where the shooting happened.