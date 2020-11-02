UPDATE: Rescue response upslope from Beach Drive

6:13 PM: Big SFD rescue response right now for the 6700 block of Beach Drive SW – they’re helping someone described as an “elderly man” who is stuck down a steep slope between Beach Drive and Holly Court [map].

6:19 PM: SFD says the man they’re rescuing is not hurt. They’re correcting the address on the call to Holly Court.

6:25 PM: The incident commander has radioed in that the man did not fall – he was doing garden work and became unable to get back up the slope.

6:44 PM: Via radio, the incident commander reports the man is “extricated.” Though they don’t believe he’s hurt, we were told at the scene, they’ll of course check him out to be sure.