UPDATE: Rescue response upslope from Beach Drive

November 2, 2020 6:13 pm
6:13 PM: Big SFD rescue response right now for the 6700 block of Beach Drive SW – they’re helping someone described as an “elderly man” who is stuck down a steep slope between Beach Drive and Holly Court [map].

6:19 PM: SFD says the man they’re rescuing is not hurt. They’re correcting the address on the call to Holly Court.

6:25 PM: The incident commander has radioed in that the man did not fall – he was doing garden work and became unable to get back up the slope.

6:44 PM: Via radio, the incident commander reports the man is “extricated.” Though they don’t believe he’s hurt, we were told at the scene, they’ll of course check him out to be sure.

  • Leanna November 2, 2020 (6:18 pm)
    Thank you for posting this so quickly. I’m hearing so many sirens and WSB doesn’t disappoint in providing the local news. I hope the man is ok.

    • Laura November 2, 2020 (6:26 pm)
      Yes that was a ton of sirens, I hope everyone is unharmed. Any news on the SFD “dumpster fire” on 24th? Thank you as always for the quick reporting!On SFD 911 log, is the all caps when an address change/correction has been made? Thank you!!

      • WSB November 2, 2020 (6:33 pm)
        No, heard nothing about that when it happened, and checking the incident log, I see why – all but 2 units were canceled within five minutes.

  • Andrea Lister-Pierce November 2, 2020 (6:21 pm)
    Well sirens for 15 minutes Fire and Police  sure hope the man is okay!

