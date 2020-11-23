HOLIDAYS: More West Seattle options for pre-Thanksgiving Christmas trees

Looking for a Christmas tree in West Seattle before Thanksgiving? First, we showed you Junction TrueValue‘s early arrivals a week ago; now, more options. On Alki, Trees by the Sea is back at 2538 Alki Avenue SW (photo above):

Hours are:

Monday-Thursday 12-6

Friday 11-8

Saturday 8-8

Sunday 9-6 We still are getting trees in weekly to ensure people get a great fresh tree for their holiday season. We will have our pop up shop open daily as well with products from our Shipwreck Honey line of products and gifts from the hive. We also decided that since everyone has had a pretty crazy year we would not be raising our prices. Same great quality for the same reasonable price.

No delivery yet – they’re working on it. … Trees also have arrived at West Seattle Nursery, open 9 am-7 pm daily (except they’ll close this Wednesday at 5 pm and be closed on Thanksgiving Day) … We noticed trees at Tony’s Market (35th/Barton) on Sunday but it wasn’t open when we went by today, so no specifics yet … And if you’re wondering, Holy Rosary School‘s tree lot opens this Friday; details are in our calendar listing.

P.S. This will all be in our forthcoming pandemic-modified West Seattle Holiday Guide, launching tomorrow.