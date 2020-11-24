ELECTION 2020: 3 notes from King County’s final results

Three weeks after the voting ended, the general-election results for King County are now certified. Three notes:

TURNOUT: Countywide, 86.87 percent, breaking the 85 percent record set in 2012. For the city of Seattle, 88.18 percent. For the 34th Legislative District (West Seattle, White Center, Vashon, part of Burien), 87.64 percent.

PRESIDENTIAL VOTING: Countywide, it was 74.95 percent for Biden/Harris, 22.24 percent for Trump/Pence.

HOW BALLOTS WERE TURNED IN: KCE says 73.9 percent of voters used ballot drop boxes, 24.98 percent mailed in their ballots, and 1.1 percent got theirs in by fax.

More stats are in the KCE news release.