Early-morning fire destroys city-funded West Seattle Junction toilet

November 22, 2020 12:54 pm
(WSB photos)

When a Honey Bucket driver showed up at noon to service the city-funded portable toilet on SW Alaska near 44th SW, he had a surprise – there was nothing to service, just foul-smelling molten plastic debris. We were there checking because of reader tips that the toilet had been destroyed by fire. The SFD logs show a “dumpster fire” response there at 4:37 am today, with one engine on scene, for a total of 17 minutes. A toilet, framed by a permanent shelter, has been there for years. Recently a portable sink was added, moved from Junction Plaza Park after two portable toilets were removed from that spot; the sink also was destroyed in this morning’s fire.

SFD tells. us the fire remains under investigation. We’ll be checking with the city tomorrow about plans for replacing the toilet.

