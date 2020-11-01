CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 11/1 roundup

Here are tonight’s pandemic notes, as November begins:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: As with most nights, we start with the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*27,967 people have tested positive, up 210 from yesterday’s total

*804 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,582 people have been hospitalized, up 5 from yesterday’s total

*545,102 people have been tested, up 7,586 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 26,341/789/2,537/529,204.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 46.5 million cases and 1.2 million deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Skipping the market because of the pandemic? Market managers have sent a reminder that you can shop online and pick up your items – prepaid – on Sundays, one quick stop away from the crowd, at the north end of the block.

TELL YOUR PANDEMIC STORY: Another reminder tonight – the Southwest Seattle Historical Society still wants your pandemic diary entry, to help tell the story for future generations, of what life is like right now.

