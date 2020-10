The National Weather Service has a “Wind Advisory” alert in effect for our area noon-6 pm Tuesday. What it’s currently forecasting:

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. … * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

See the full text of the advisory here.