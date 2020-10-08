West Seattle Art Walk & more for your Thursday

It’s the second Thursday in October, and that means West Seattle Art Walk night! That’s where we begin our list of what’s happening:

ART WALK: Both in-person and online, tonight’s the night to enjoy great art by local artists, displayed by local businesses; the full rundown is here. Highlights: Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor) is one of the venues where you can meet the artist – distanced, of course (and Verity has a big folding-door facade, so it’s open-air) – Natalie Millsap, 6-8 pm; Canna Culture Shop (5435 California SW; WSB sponsor) features artist Brigitte Halpin starting at 5 pm; that’s also the reception start time at new business Doll Parts Collective (6016 California SW), with artist Kat Honda Whitham. Also tonight: Watch for live updates from The Junction on Instagram.

Also happening today/tonight:

FLU SHOTS: Neighborcare is having a clinic for patients at its High Point clinic, until 4 pm. Call to see if appointments remain – 206-461-6950. (6020 35th SW)

DEMONSTRATION: As announced by organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Thursday, October 8, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WORDS, WRITERS, SW STORIES: Tonight – so register ASAP!

‘Words, Writers, & SouthWest Stories,’ a historically based speaker series from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is excited to announce that it is hosting James Gregory for a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, October 8 at 6:00 PM. Gregory will deliver a presentation titled “The Seattle General Strike.” Registration is required. Registered participants will be emailed a link to the presentation on the date of the event. Please register here.

That same link has details about the event, too.

APPOINTED SHERIFF, NOT ELECTED? One of the measures on your forthcoming ballot would change the King County Sheriff from elected to appointed. It’s among the topics at tonight’s meeting of the community council for White Center and vicinity, the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council, online at 7 pm, with guests including Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht. Our partner site White Center Now has details including how to connect.

(Tuesday’s moon with The Mount’s star, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

SUNSET/MOONRISE: 6:33 pm/10:28 pm.