VOTING: Here’s how many ballots King County Elections has, after that wild weekend

Thanks to Ron from that photo from the High Point Library ballot drop box, where he turned in his ballot today. As you know if you check WSB on the weekend, Saturday was an unusual day at the drop box in The Junction for multiple reasons, and King County Elections had other reports of very busy boxes. Even though the actual vote announcements don’t start until Election Night (November 3rd), KCE is out tonight with a count of how many ballots it had received by 6 pm: 86,156. They said over the weekend that the first five days in 2016 brought in 10,000+ (via drop boxes). Of this year’s total so far, 35,302 are from Seattle. The closest breakout we have to West Seattle is that 6,469 are from the 34th Legislative District (West Seattle, White Center, Vashon, and a bit of Burien). KC Elections updates the ballot-return numbers daily at noon and 6 pm.

HOW TO RETURN YOUR BALLOT: No stamp needed, no matter how you do it – USPS mail, as long as it’s postmarked by November 3rd; any official King County drop box (70+ around the county, including three in West Seattle, one in White Center, one in South Park, all listed/mapped here), as long as it’s in by 8 pm November 3rd.