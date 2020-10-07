UPDATE: West Seattle Water Taxi back to regular vessel

(Spirit of Kingston – WSB file photo)

2:39 PM: From King County Transportation:

The M/V Spirit of Kingston (social-distancing passenger capacity of 33) will be on the West Seattle Water Taxi route all evening, replacing the Doc Maynard (86-passenger capacity) while it operates on the Vashon route. The Sally Fox will be out of service tonight while a pilot-house window is replaced. Please plan your commute accordingly in the event that West Seattle customer demand exceeds available capacity on any individual sailing.

The water taxi continues to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through regular cleaning and disinfecting between sailings. Masks are required for both passengers and crew.