ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Friday 10/23 watch

6:21 AM: Welcome to Friday – the 214th morning without the West Seattle Bridge, which closed exactly seven months ago tonight.
ROAD WORK, ETC.
*Delridge project: Edmunds will be closed at Delridge starting at 9 this morning, continuing through Sunday, reopening by early Monday. Then starting Monday, SW Alaska closes east of Delridge. Here are details for the week ahead.
*Tunnel closure: Tonight through Saturday morning (October 23-24), the Highway 99 tunnel will close both ways for maintenance, 10 pm-6 am.
CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:
The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed.
Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
TRANSIT
Metro – Fare collection has resumed.
Water Taxi – Also no longer free.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
