UPDATE: Natural-gas leak in Upper Fauntleroy

(Added: WSB photo)

4:50 PM: Seattle Fire is arriving in the vicinity of 36th/Thistle to respond to a natural-gas leak. Neighboring homes are being evacuated as a precaution. Puget Sound Energy is on scene. Avoid the area.

5:04 PM: PSE is working on shutting down the leak; SFD is monitoring gas levels in the air.

5:16 PM: PSE is having some difficulty clamping off the line, according to firefighters’ radio communication with dispatch, so this isn’t handled yet.

5:20 PM: The line is now clamped. In a few minutes firefighters plan to check the air again to be sure the homes are safe to re-occupy..