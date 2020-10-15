West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Natural-gas leak in Upper Fauntleroy

October 15, 2020 4:50 pm
4:50 PM: Seattle Fire is arriving in the vicinity of 36th/Thistle to respond to a natural-gas leak. Neighboring homes are being evacuated as a precaution. Puget Sound Energy is on scene. Avoid the area.

5:04 PM: PSE is working on shutting down the leak; SFD is monitoring gas levels in the air.

5:16 PM: PSE is having some difficulty clamping off the line, according to firefighters’ radio communication with dispatch, so this isn’t handled yet.

5:20 PM: The line is now clamped. In a few minutes firefighters plan to check the air again to be sure the homes are safe to re-occupy..

  • Dustim October 15, 2020 (5:22 pm)
    Just drove through 36th and Cloverdale on my way home. One fire truck and at least 2 other smaller vehicles with lights on between Cloverdale and Thistle on 36th. Hose was being pulled out and something wet was on the pavement. Maybe 20 folks on the sidewalks south of the Cloverdale. 

