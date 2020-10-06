Lander Street Bridge to open Wednesday morning

Once expected to be done in early 2020, the Lander Street Bridge in SODO was estimated in summer to be on the road to a fall completion, and now that’s come true. SDOT announced today that it’s opening at 6 am tomorrow (Wednesday, October 7th). They’ve already had a small, non-public ribboncutting ceremony:

(SDOT photo)

Though it’s in SODO, the $100 million bridge (formerly the Lander Street Overpass) has long been considered a West Seattle-relevant project, since the path between here and downtown goes through SODO for so many. It takes travelers up over busy railroad tracks that are used dozens of times a day, between 1st and 4th Aves. South. The project was proposed in the 2006 “Bridging the Gap” levy but stalled until, in 2015, the project was promised as part of then-Mayor Ed Murray‘s “Move Seattle” levy. Construction started in spring 2018.