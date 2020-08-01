LANDER STREET BRIDGE: Long-in-the-works SODO overpass close to completion

(SDOT photo)

With the West Seattle Bridge closed, more people are using 1st and 4th to get into downtown, and that means the Lander Street Bridge – to get people over the tracks inbetween – will be even more useful than envisioned, once it opens. That’s finally in view – this fall, says SDOT in a new update. (Pre-construction, it was estimated for early 2020, and that was after it had been on hold for a decade, until the city committed to build it as part of the Move Seattle levy.) Here’s what SDOT sent as a “mid-summer update”:

Update on pedestrian path

We shifted the pedestrian path onto the Lander St Bridge in late July. Now that the pedestrian path is on the bridge, people walking and riding bikes will no longer be able to cross over the railroad tracks at “ground level”. As we work to install features of the mixed-use path, we ask that all pedestrians pay close attention to active work zones, fenced-off areas, and minor shifts to the pedestrian path and pedestrian signage. We also ask people riding bikes to dismount and walk their bikes over the bridge.

Note to pedestrians with accessibility needs

The new bridge is sloped to get over the railroad tracks. We advise those that usually experience difficulties with similar slopes elsewhere in Seattle to plan ahead and consider other options that may be available. Those who experience difficulties with slopes could use the next parallel streets – S Holgate or S Horton St – or employ resources made available through King County’s Access Transportation or ADA Paratransit services. You can learn more about these services by calling (206) 263-3113 or by visiting (this link).

Cycling through SODO

With our project wrapping up in the next couple months, we want to preview how the Lander St Bridge integrates into the surrounding bicycle network. Check out the map below to see how the bridge connects people riding bikes to the broader Seattle bicycle network.

Schedule update

We are on pace to reach substantial completion of the Lander St Bridge this fall. At that point, we will have completed bridge work and intersection connections, opened the S Lander St Bridge to vehicle traffic, and crews will be working on a few remaining items on our punch list.

Upcoming work:

We are currently working on the signal configurations and road connections at 1st Ave S and S Lander St. This work will last several weeks. Please pay attention to temporary lane shifts as you navigate the area. We will continue pouring concrete for walls and sidewalks in the coming weeks. This work is weather dependent.