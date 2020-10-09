West Seattle, Washington

09 Friday

HALLOWEEN: Got decorations?

October 9, 2020 9:18 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

Halloween is three weeks from tomorrow. In this year when so many have already made displays for passersby to enjoy, from chalk art to window-dwelling bears and beyond, we’re already noticing more Halloween decorations than usual. And we’ve received a few requests to provide a Halloween version of what we usually do at Christmastime. “It would be awesome to have a list of houses decked out for Halloween that we could drive by,” suggested Jenny via email. So if you have – or are going to have – or see someone else with – a well-decorated house/yard/apartment window/business … let us know. Photos are great, but if it’s just a tip, please describe whether it’s a lit display (we’ve already seen some excellent ones that aren’t, so people would want to know to go by before dark). westseattleblog@gmail.com or text our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thanks!

4 Replies to "HALLOWEEN: Got decorations?"

  • Alki resident October 9, 2020 (9:27 am)
    Looking forward to seeing all of the trick or treaters this year. I know so many are going big this year, buying extra candy or big bars. Hopefully it’ll be rain free. 

  • Plf October 9, 2020 (9:40 am)
    Parents and homeowners need to think carefully having trick or treating not recommend by public health, this year will not be providing candy, lights out.  Next year hoping our community can do a spectacular Halloween to make up for 2020

  • Lola October 9, 2020 (9:40 am)
    I am buying candy just in case but I don’t think there will be a lot of trick or treaters because of Covid this year, even the Junction’s have said they will not be doing Harvest Fest, or trick or treating the businesses. 

  • Plf October 9, 2020 (9:42 am)
