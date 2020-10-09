HALLOWEEN: Got decorations?

Halloween is three weeks from tomorrow. In this year when so many have already made displays for passersby to enjoy, from chalk art to window-dwelling bears and beyond, we’re already noticing more Halloween decorations than usual. And we’ve received a few requests to provide a Halloween version of what we usually do at Christmastime. “It would be awesome to have a list of houses decked out for Halloween that we could drive by,” suggested Jenny via email. So if you have – or are going to have – or see someone else with – a well-decorated house/yard/apartment window/business … let us know. Photos are great, but if it’s just a tip, please describe whether it’s a lit display (we’ve already seen some excellent ones that aren’t, so people would want to know to go by before dark). westseattleblog@gmail.com or text our hotline, 206-293-6302 – thanks!