HALLOWEEN: Alki Elementary PTA fundraising with party packs

Less than three weeks until Halloween. Here’s a school fundraiser to help with at-home celebrations:

Alki Elementary PTA is hosting a SPOOKtacular fundraiser this week!

Shop their Pop-Up (Boo!) Pumpkin Patch Presale! Your cute little monsters will love it so much, it’ll be scary. ;) Items are limited and will sell out. We’re just creepin’ it real. Trick or Treat yo self today! Sale ends Thursday, so order today: https://Alkipta.square.site/halloween

Double, double, toil & (keep your kids happily occupied and out of) trouble.

Family Party Packs available and include Carving Pumpkins, Carving Kit, Root Boo Buckets for 4 (include recipe cards, themed popcorn ball making kit, napkins, cups and fun festive treat toppings), and a Witch Spell Slime Bucket makes 2 spooky slime concoction (includes a Proper Witch’s Hat, plus spiders, eyeballs and bones to mix in, and a worry toad). Limited quantities. Get them before they disappear!

Free Party Pack Pickup at Ampersand Café on Alki (2536 Alki Ave SW) this Friday, October 16th from 4-6 PM. (Caution: Monsters! Keep 6 feet distance!)

$10 Local Delivery is available in West Seattle. Contactless and easy- party packs delivered to your front door!

Preorder at alkipta.square.site/Halloween

Eat, drink, and be scary as you create some hocus pocus together! Have questions? Send them to us at info@alkipta.com