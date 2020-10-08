CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 10/8 roundup

Our nightly pandemic-related roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*23,586 people have tested positive, up 167 from yesterday’s total

*774 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,418 people have been hospitalized, up 8 from yesterday’s total

*467,086 people have been tested, up 10,264 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 22,560/758/2,378/441,609.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 36.4 million cases worldwide, 7.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Gov. Inslee had another media briefing today, with announcements including an extension of the statewide eviction moratorium to the end of the year, and a new federal grant that’ll fund various business-supporting initiatives. He also urged everyone to “shop locally, shop small business.” You can watch the video here.

CITY HELP FOR IMMIGRANTS: One week from today, applications will open for a city program to provide financial assistance to immigrants who can’t access federal aid. The program is explained here.

NEED FOOD? Free emergency food boxes are available 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline HQ (815 S. 96th) and Saturday afternoon at the Greater Seattle Filipino-American Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1:30-4 pm, 2620 SW Kenyon.

