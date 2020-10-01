FIGHTING HUNGER: This year’s CROP Walk route – up to you!

(2019 CROP Hunger Walk, photographed by Ben Acker)

Thanks to Judy Pickens for the announcement:

Fauntleroy Church is taking the lead in organizing West Seattle’s annual CROP Hunger Walk, with a goal of raising $5,000 in a health-conscious way.

During the week of Octpber 4 -11, individuals and household groups across the country will be walking routes of their own choosing to raise millions of dollars to alleviate hunger at home and around the globe. Twenty five percent of funds raised in Seattle will be divided equally among West Seattle Food Bank/Helpline, White Center Food Bank, North Helpline, and Food Lifeline.

Donate and register to walk at www.crophungerwalk.org/seattlewa/FauntleroyUCC.