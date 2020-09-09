West Seattle, Washington

Water outage on Delridge

September 9, 2020 9:07 am
|      1 COMMENT
Just got two reports of an unannounced water outage near Delridge/Hudson. If you’re affected, be sure to notify Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800; we’re checking with SPU too.

  • John Ackermann September 9, 2020 (9:09 am)
    I spoke with someone at SPU, and they said it was an unscheduled emergency shutdown, with no indication as to when it would be back on. 

