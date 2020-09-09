Water outage on Delridge

Just got two reports of an unannounced water outage near Delridge/Hudson. If you’re affected, be sure to notify Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800; we’re checking with SPU too.
Just got two reports of an unannounced water outage near Delridge/Hudson. If you’re affected, be sure to notify Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800; we’re checking with SPU too.
I spoke with someone at SPU, and they said it was an unscheduled emergency shutdown, with no indication as to when it would be back on.
