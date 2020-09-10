TONIGHT: West Seattle Art Walk, from Admiral to Arbor Heights – and online!

It’s the second Thursday of September, so tonight’s the night to celebrate the end of summer with one more indoor/outdoor/online West Seattle Art Walk. As listed on the official WSAW website, 12 venues – from Admiral to Arbor Heights – are participating – including WSB sponsors Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW, in-person), Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW, in-person), and Canna West Culture Shop (5440 California SW, online). You can scroll through the online artist gallery now – or go here around the official Art Walk start time, 5 pm, to see the YouTube playlist. The Art Walk has been steadily building back – if your business is interested in participating next quarter, here’s how.
West Seattle, Washington
10 Thursday
| 0 COMMENTS