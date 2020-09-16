Remembering Monica Stenberg, 1944-2020

Friends and family are remembering Monica Stenberg, and sharing this with her community:

Monica was born Monica Eklöf on October 2, 1944 in Gothenburg, Sweden. She grew up there with her mother and her two younger sisters. During the summers they moved out to their mother’s family home in a small fishing village on the island of Mollösund off Sweden’s West Coast.

As a young adult, Monica got a job working in the finance department of a shipyard in Gothenburg, and it is there that she met her future husband Bengt Stenberg, who was originally from Malmö, Sweden. In 1969, Monica and Bengt moved to the United States, first to New Orleans and then Santa Monica and finally Seattle, where they remained for the rest of their lives. Bengt passed away in 2004. After so many years in the US, Monica felt more and more American, but kept Sweden in her heart and always had a love of the sea.

Monica worked for many years at Seafirst Bank in West Seattle, which later became Bank of America. She enjoyed visits with her Swedish family, travels in Europe and the US, and adventures with friends in the Pacific Northwest. Monica also liked going to opera, musicals, plays, and celebrating the holidays with a traditional Swedish Christmas Eve julbord dinner with friends.

Monica was a happy and energetic person, and was always ready to laugh. She was known for her quick wit and many jokes, and she was a fun person to be around. Monica had a big heart and never forgot the birthdays of her friends and family. Monica was a loyal friend and beloved sister and aunt.

She is greatly missed by her friends and family in both the US and Sweden. Monica is survived by her two sisters, Gertie Skeppstedt and Margreth Eklof, niece Petra Myhren, and nephew Mathias Skeppstedt, and their children.